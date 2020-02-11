ESE student wins Naples police’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

A round of applause for one local student accepting this month’s “Do the Right Thing” award!

The Naples Police Department honored 18-year-old Kevin Davilla inside City Hall with a trophy.

Melissa Davenport uses her business to open doors for people with disabilities.

“I have a child who is high functioning autistic and it’s been a lifelong passion to work with these kids in any capacity,” she said.

So every week, Davenport brings in local ESE students like Davilla into her “Another Broken Egg Cafe” in Naples to give them a chance to work.

During his day at work, Davilla saved the day of one of their guests by reuniting them with their lost cash.

“Somebody must have lost it,” he said. “Give it back to the owner.”

“Anybody could have picked that up and stuck it in their pocket, but his first response was somebody lost their money, we gotta give it back to them. So to me, that was special,” Davenport said.

Naples police awarded Davilla with the “Do the Right Thing” award to celebrate his good deed.

“He won the ‘Do the Right Thing’ trophy,” Davenport said. “He’s grown. He’s come a long way and I think he’s going to be very successful at whatever he does moving forward.”

“It feels good,” Davilla said.

It’s an accomplishment he’s happy to share with his classroom and the community he serves.

Any adult who witnesses a child’s good deed can nominate them for the award. If you have someone you’d like to nominate, click here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

