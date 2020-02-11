Disney World raises ticket prices for annual passes

If you were hoping to take the family to Disney a few times this year, the cost of those trips has become a bit more expensive.

Disney announced they are increasing ticket prices for annual pass holders effective immediately.

Here is the list of new prices for annual pass holders:

Platinum Plus: $1,295 (previously $1,219)

Platinum: $1,195 (previously $1,119)

Gold —Florida residents and DVC members only: $719 (previously $699)

Florida residents only:

Silver: $539 (previously $519)

Weekday Select Pass: $369 (previously $349)

EPCOT After 4 pass: $319 (previously $304)

There is some good news for full-time Florida residents. The Platinum and Platinum Plus passes did not change and remain at $899 and $999. The Theme Park Select Pass also remained the same at $439.

For a full break down of the Disney annual passes available you can click here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know