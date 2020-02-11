Deputies: Woman says man threatened her prior to East Naples murder-suicide with child

Collier County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a murder-suicide of a man and child at a condo in East Naples. The responding Collier deputy’s officials report shows a woman says the man made ambiguous text message threats prior to his death and the child’s death.

Monday, according to the CCSO report, a Collier deputy responded to an apartment along the 1500 block of Sandpiper Street in East Naples, where Paul D. Warren and a child were both found lying dead in a bedroom at the home, and the deputy said Warren still had a gun in his hand.

In the report, the deputy made contact with a woman who said she had not heard from Warren since the previous night. The woman told the deputy Warren had sent texts to her that made a threat along the lines of “You are going to regret this.”

The woman contacted the child’s school and learned he never arrived Monday. The woman went to Warren’s home and let herself in when she did not receive an answer to her knocking and realized the door was unlocked. Once inside, she found Warren and the child dead together in a bed.

Neighbors at the apartments called law enforcement due to reports of frantic screaming heard from Warren’s home at the complex. That is when crime investigators responded to the home.

The woman told the deputy Warren has both threatened and attempted suicide in the past but did not recall anything of that nature recently.

CCSO has not released any further details and continues to investigate the apparent murder-suicide.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

