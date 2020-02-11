PORT LABELLE
Complete roadblock due to fatal crash along E Cowboy Way in Port LaBelle
Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash in Port LaBelle in Hendry County Tuesday night.
According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at the corner of E Cowboy Way and Eucalyptus Boulevard, where at least on person is dead in a crash.
There is a complete roadblock on Cowboy Way just west of the intersection with Eucalytpus.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.