Complete roadblock due to fatal crash along E Cowboy Way in Port LaBelle

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash in Port LaBelle in Hendry County Tuesday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at the corner of E Cowboy Way and Eucalyptus Boulevard, where at least on person is dead in a crash.

There is a complete roadblock on Cowboy Way just west of the intersection with Eucalytpus.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

