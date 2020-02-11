Credit: Google Maps via WINK News.
PORT LABELLE

Complete roadblock due to fatal crash along E Cowboy Way in Port LaBelle

Published: February 11, 2020 10:01 PM EST

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash in Port LaBelle in Hendry County Tuesday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at the corner of E Cowboy Way and Eucalyptus Boulevard, where at least on person is dead in a crash.

There is a complete roadblock on Cowboy Way just west of the intersection with Eucalytpus.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media