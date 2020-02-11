Collier Mosquito Control testing new helicopter to safely kill off mosquito larvae

Taking the next step in stopping the swatting and itchiness that comes with bloodsucking mosquitos.

The Collier Mosquito Control District is putting a formula to the test on Tuesday.

The material they use is not harmful to any living thing—except mosquito larvae.

The new helicopter they are using has two tanks on each side distributing tiny granules called BTI, which is very similar to cat litter.

Here’s how the process works:

The helicopter will release the BTI into Collier’s waterways. Mosquito larvae, which are juvenile mosquitos that live in the water, eat the granules.

Within hours after ingestion, mosquitos die off.

On Tuesday we got a first-hand look as workers tested the new helicopter, dumping the material before it gets dumped in the waterways.

“Year after year, we’re increasing hundreds a percent and this new helicopter gives us the ability to do that rather than just tiny little surgical treatments,” said Executive Director of the Collier Mosquito Control District Patrick Lynn. “We can get out there and do some strategic work.”

The mosquito control district plans to begin this process soon. To track sprays on their website using the spray map, click here.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

