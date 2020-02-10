Zoo will let you name cockroach after ex, watch it being fed to animal on Valentine’s Day

“Quit bugging me.” That’s the name of a Texas zoo’s promotion to help scorned lovers get through the holiday of romance.

In an effort to help those who need closure at the end of relationships, the El Paso Zoo is allowing people to name a cockroach after an ex ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The zoo tried this promotion last year and it became a viral hit on social media.

Those cockroaches named after exes will be fed to various animals, such as primates and meerkats, in the zoo as a way of closure.

Those who want to take part must submit a name through an online form that will be available soon through the zoo’s website.

In an effort to protect identities, all names will be submitted anonymously and only the first name will be displayed during the event.

The zoo said there’s no fee but they always accept donations.

Author: CBS Dallas

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know