Women with insurance pay an average of $4,500 out of pocket to give birth

The cost for women in the United States to have a baby is now equivalent to more than one month’s salary, according to a study published in the January 2020 edition of Health Affairs.

Researchers at the University of Michigan found that women with employer sponsored health benefits pay on average $4,500 for maternity care and delivery of their babies.

“This $4,500 bill is coming in the mail at the same time these folks already have other financial burdens on their plate,” said Dr. Michelle Moniz, the OB-GYN who coauthored the study.

Dr. Moniz said she was interested in conducting the study after seeing women delaying their maternity care as a result of financial burdens.

Researchers used data from across the country for 2008 to 2015 that included a sample of more than 600,000 women.

The study found that out-of-pocket spending rose in those years even though the actual cost to have a baby remained the same.

The study found that the increase was largely driven by women with higher deductible insurance plans.

Jordan Paul, who gave birth to a baby girl last July, said her insurance plan has a $5,000 deductible.

The Estero mother said she saved for it utilizing a health savings account. But, when she had a complication after delivery, her bill doubled.

“It ended up being a really awful ending to what should have been a really great experience,” Paul said.

The study found that, even without complications, the out-of-pocket responsibility for expecting mothers is on the rise.

Dr. Moniz recommended that pregnant woman and their providers communicate about ways to reduce cost to alleviate the financial burden.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney



