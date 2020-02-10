Teen returns home after gunshot wound to the leg

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg has returned home after a trip to the hospital.

According to Cape Coral police, officers responded to a shooting call at the 1200 block of NW 8th Place.

When officers arrived, there was a 17-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his calf. The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

At this time there has been little information revealed about the shooting, its location or suspect information.

Once more information has been released, trust WINK News to have an update.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

