Service held on Monday for Marco Island Police Lieutenant killed in scooter crash

On Monday the Marco Island Police Department is honoring one of its own, Lieutenant Clayton Smith who died in a crash while he was off duty riding his scooter near Heathwood and San Marco Road.

The family of Lieutenant Smith walked inside the church along with a number of people from many different law enforcement agencies across the country.

Many in the community are remembering the fallen Lieutenant who was killed when a Jeep turned in front of him causing the fatal collision.

Before the memorial service started police departments from Fort Myers to Marco Island and even Hamilton County, Ohio all lined up in honor of the officer.

Some in attendance at the service didn’t even know Smith, they just wanted to pay their respects.

The Marco Island Police Department will also host a blood drive in honor of Smith and the many lives he saved.

The blood drive will take place on Friday.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

