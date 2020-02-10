Sentencing day for man who helped kill Doctor Teresa Sievers in 2015

On Monday, the years-long saga of a calculated killing comes to a close when Curtis Wayne-Wright makes his court appearance to receive his sentencing for the murder of Doctor Teresa Sievers.

Doctor Sievers was beaten to death with a hammer in her Bonita Springs home in 2015— in a crime orchestrated by her husband.

Wright, a friend of Mark Sievers, and one of the killers testified in both high profile trials at the end of 2019.

He told jurors in November Mark was specific in planning Teresa’s murder, right down to how the murder should be made to look like another crime.

Just last week, the judge denied Mark Siever’s request for a new trial.

Here’s where things stand for each convict:

Mark Sievers is in prison awaiting a death sentence, with many appeals expected.

Jimmy Rodgers is serving a life sentence in South Bay Prison

Curtis Wright is expected to be sentenced to 25 years Monday afternoon

WINK News will provide updates on what happens in court today as the sentencing begins.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know