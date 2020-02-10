Naples Airport Authority to have 3 open houses to assess noise

The Naples Airport Authority has three open houses this week to assess the noise planes make and whether the community has concerns about it.

The NAA is initiating a Part 150 Study, which is a formal process for addressing airport noise and land that is exposed to it. The sound is not allowed to exceed thresholds established in 14 CFR Part 150. The last Part 150 Study has not been completed in over 20 years; with a prepared update, but not submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, in 2010.

These upcoming public open houses are on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Baker Park Sugden-Gomez Center; on Wednesday, there is a meeting at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Moorings Presbyterian Church and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lorenzo Walker Technical College.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know