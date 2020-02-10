LCSO traffic stop leads to arrest for multiple counts of drug possession

Early Monday morning Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, deputies found probable cause to search the vehicle of Cameron Dyer, 23, and found 18 grams of cocaine, 156 Xanax pills, 15 Adderall pills, 4.8 lbs of marijuana, a vacuum sealer, small and large baggies, and a measurement scale.

Dyer was arrested and charged him with three counts Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

