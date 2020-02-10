FILE photo of Hector Manley from 2019. Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office.
COLLIER COUNTY

Investigators interview children who say former Collier County teacher molested them

Published: February 10, 2020 7:32 PM EST

The start of the week marked a critical hearing for a former Collier County elementary teacher who is charged with molesting dozens of students.

Monday, Hector Manley, 30, listened as a forensics interviewer with Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida talked about her interviews with the young children who accused Manley of lewd crimes in 2019.

Much of the testimony is graphic, but the interviews done by the center are key to the case against Manley.

“We have people who are very specifically trained to do forensic interviews with children, suspected victims of abuse,” said Jackie Stephens, the CEO of the advocasy center. “It’s very fact finding and objective to really find out there’s this report. You know, what does the child say, here’s what other people say.”

Manley pleaded not guilty to 21 felony charges in 2019.

Manley’s next hearing is in April.

Related Articles:
Reporter:Dannielle Garcia
Writer:Jack Lowenstein
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media