Investigators interview children who say former Collier County teacher molested them

The start of the week marked a critical hearing for a former Collier County elementary teacher who is charged with molesting dozens of students.

Monday, Hector Manley, 30, listened as a forensics interviewer with Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida talked about her interviews with the young children who accused Manley of lewd crimes in 2019.

Much of the testimony is graphic, but the interviews done by the center are key to the case against Manley.

“We have people who are very specifically trained to do forensic interviews with children, suspected victims of abuse,” said Jackie Stephens, the CEO of the advocasy center. “It’s very fact finding and objective to really find out there’s this report. You know, what does the child say, here’s what other people say.”

Manley pleaded not guilty to 21 felony charges in 2019.

Manley’s next hearing is in April.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

