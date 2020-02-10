Deputy and his passenger died in Collier County motorcycle crash

A driver in Collier County violated a right of way on Sunday afternoon, leading to the death of a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy and his passenger after they were thrown off a motorcycle in the crash.

A 43-year-old man was driving a National Park Service, Dodge Ram, eastbound on U.S. 41 approaching Burns Rd. on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. Hubert Burey, 42, was driving a Harley-Davidson FXSTSI with Jaime Lynn French, 38, as his passenger westbound on U.S. 41. A third vehicle, a Honda VTX 1300, was moving westbound, too, driven by a 40-year-old Miami man.

The Dodge turned in front of the Harley-Davidson and Honda, violating the right of way. According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the front of the Harley-Davidson struck the Dodge, leading Burey and French to be thrown off the motorcycle. Moments afterward, French was struck by the undercarriage of the Honda as the vehicle sought to avoid her body. The third driver in the Honda had no injuries.

Right now, the crash is under investigation.

Writer: Michael Mora

