Charlotte County woman finds ‘urn’ at Promenades Mall

A Charlotte County woman found a pendant over two months ago but has not had any luck finding its owner. She believes that something inside of the pendant means a lot to that person.

The priceless pendant was found by Lori Stone around two-and-a-half months ago at the Promenades Mall in Port Charlotte near the Winn Dixie on the side closest to Harbor Blvd.

“It looks like a little bullet,” Stone said, “that hangs from your neck on a necklace or maybe on your keychain.”

Stone was shopping for groceries, got in her car then saw the shiny object on the ground. Inside the pendant, Stone believes holds ashes.

“I knew it was an urn or something,” Stone said.

Stone’s friend put a call out on social media and asked WINK News to help get the lost item back into the right hands. She believes she spotted the pendant at the right place at the right time and can help a community member who is missing an item of big meaning. If you are the owner, contact our news team at [email protected]

“It was a sign from God,” Stone said, “that I need to return this to its rightful owner.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

