Bond set for man accused of killing 21-year-old Austin Manke in hit-and-run crash

The man accused of killing 21-year-old Austin Manke in a hit-and-run crash in Cape Coral was in court Monday morning to make his first appearance.

Clody Gonzalez Vera, 20, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death when he collided with Manke’s scooter on Sunday morning as they were driving over the Cape Coral Bridge.

Troopers say vera was driving a black 2015 Nissan Altima over the bridge when the Nissan hit the back of the scooter Manke was riding. Vera fled the scene, and Manke was pronounced dead by first responders.

Vera was granted a $30,000 bond as well as a 10 p.m.- 6 p.m. curfew. He also must check in with his attorney at least once a week.

Vera’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9, at 8:30 a.m.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

