Wrong-way, head-on I-75 crash seriously injures 2 involving multiple cars in Estero

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles that caused a roadblock for several hours on northbound I-75 in Estero early Sunday morning.

According to FHP, driver Mia Zambelli, 25, of Naples in a 2020 Ford Mustang was going southbound in the northbound lanes. Approaching mile marker 126 on the interstate, the Mustang hit the front of a 2014 Buick Enclave traveling northbound in the northbound lanes with two occupants, driver Marcelin Demitry, 41, and passenger Kylee Kelly, 21, both of Fort Myers.

The head-on crash between the Mustang and the Buick caused a chain reaction, and four other vehicles were also caught up in the initial crash.

Zambelli and Kelly were both taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat serious injuries, and Demitry was also taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

None of the occupants in the other vehicles involved in the crash were injured.

Alcohol is pending as a crash factor, and the crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

