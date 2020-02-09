Roadblock: 2 dead in crash involving motorcycle, park ranger vehicle on US-41 in Collier

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle involving a park ranger vehicle along US-41 east of Ochopee near Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County Sunday.

According to FHP, state troopers are at the scene of the fatal crash at the US-41 intersection with Burns Lake Road.

FHP confirms two people on a motorcycle were in a crash with a park ranger vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. A second motorcycle was involved, but the motorcyclist of that vehicle was not injured.

There is a roadblock along US-41 from the intersection with State Road 29 passing the intersection with Burns Lake to the intersection with Loop Road.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Note: State troopers are also responding to a hit-and-run crash with injuries at the US-41 intersection with SR-29. The crash is north of Everglades City.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know