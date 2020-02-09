Road closures in downtown Fort Myers for the Edison Junior Parade

If you are heading to downtown Fort Myers on Sunday, roads will be closed for the Edison Festival of Lights Junior Parade and Fun Run, so keep an eye out for an alternative route.

The Fort Myers Police Dept. will start blocking off streets in downtown for the festival at 8 a.m. because registration for the first event, the junior fun run, kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

The race will start at noon at Lee and First streets. W First St. and First St. between Heitman and Lee St. will be closed for the fun run. The festival starts at 2:30 p.m. will finish around 5 p.m., so you can expect delays and traffic downtown until then.

But remember, these road closures are so you and your kids can enjoy the historic parade that started in the 1940s. It is imperative to come out to downtown early so you can secure an excellent spot to enjoy the festivities, such as over a hundred floats, dancers, marching bands and performers.

Reporter: Breana Ross



