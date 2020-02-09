NASA resupply mission to International Space Station canceled

A NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station from Wallops Island, Virginia was canceled leading up to scheduled launch Sunday.

Northrop Grumman was set to launch its thirteenth Cygnus spacecraft in a cargo flight mission to the International Space Station Sunday from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Reasons for the canceled launch have yet to to be determined.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know