CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral driver killed in hit and run crash

Published: February 9, 2020 6:46 AM EST
Updated: February 9, 2020 7:14 AM EST

A Cape Coral man driving a motorcycle scooter died in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Austin Paul Manke, 21, was driving westbound on the inside lane of the Cape Coral Bridge. A vehicle was moving behind him. According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the vehicle struck the rear of the motorcycle scooter causing Manke to crash. He died soon afterward.

The vehicle, “possibly black in color,” left the scene with damages that likely include a missing left side mirror. If you have information regarding the crash, please contact FHP at (239) 938-1800.

