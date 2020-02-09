Buttigieg gets the most delegates and Sanders comes in second, Iowa Democratic Party says

The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated vote numbers and a new national delegate estimate after completing their review of 95 precincts which campaigns had flagged as potentially inaccurate.

With these updates in place, Pete Buttigieg holds a 0.1% lead over Bernie Sanders in the state delegate equivalent count, which determines the winner of the Iowa caucuses. That margin is unchanged from the previously announced results.

If there are no requests to recanvass or recount, Buttigieg would be the winner of the Iowa caucuses. Though Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN Sunday night that the Sanders campaign plans to ask for a partial recanvass of the results on Monday.

“You can expect us to be asking the Iowa Democratic party for a recanvass of the discrepancies that we have identified and found tor them. We’ll be searching for and identifying even more. It’s been handled incompetently from our perspective, and we’ll be asking them to take a look at some of these obvious discrepancies that have affected our count and I think after it is all said and done, it should be the case that we have the same number of national delegates as Pete Buttigieg,” Shakir said.

“But you can expect some action from the sanders campaign tomorrow.”

According to the Iowa Democratic Party, he will claim 14 delegates. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will receive 12, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will get eight, former Vice President Joe Biden will receive six, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will get one.

The party said it has revised 55 precinct reports — 3% of precincts — after campaigns had raised some reports of inconsistencies following Monday’s caucuses.

Officials from the party say they cannot alter the data written on the signed caucus math worksheet, a party aide told reporters on Sunday.

“We cannot go back and change results because it would be us changing the data, changing the information provided from each of the precincts,” the aide said.

“The Iowa Democratic Party cannot go in and make changes,” one aide said.

“We follow the math worksheets and we are obligated to report what is given to us,” one aide said.

Author: Jennifer Agiesta, Dan Merica, Ryan Nobles and Paul LeBlanc/ CNN

