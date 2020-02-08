Roadblock due to North Naples crash northbound I-75 just south of Bonita Springs

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash causing slow traffic along northbound I-75 in North Naples just south of Bonita Springs Saturday.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at mile marker 114 in northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Bonita Beach Road exit 116. Florida Department of Transportation’s highway cameras show one car rolled over in traffic with another vehicle in the left grassy shoulder of northbound lanes.

There is a roadblock in the left and center lanes at the scene of the crash, and all traffic is moving slow to get into the right lane to pass the scene.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know