Historians, funeral workers reassemble graves of Confederate soldiers at Alva cemetery

Two historian groups joined together to restore peace to grave sites of Civil War soldiers that were recently desecrated at a cemetery in Lee County.

Members of USS Hannah Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederacy and funeral workers all pitched in to reassemble the grave sites of two Confederate soldiers Saturday.

The two graves are among five on the same plot where Confederate soldiers are buried. Two of the soldiers’ headstones and a statue were found knocked over Thursday morning.

Families we spoke to, whose loved ones have been laid to rest at the Alva cemetery, were heartbroken to hear about the desecrated graves. Some people are wondering if it was a targeted act by vandals.

No one is currently accused of vandalizing the Confederate graves.

Writer: WINK News

