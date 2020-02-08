Coronavirus concerns cancel SWFL families’ flight to see military son overseas

A Southwest Florida mother was excited to see her son while he’s serving the U.S. military in Japan. But she received heartbreaking news, learning her flight had been canceled due to concerns regarding the current coronavirus.

We spoke to mother Marci Noegel Saturday, who was hoping to fly overseas to visit her son, Jacob. But she learned her flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport connecting in Shanghai, China before reaching Japan is canceled due concerns of coronavirus.

Noegel says her family was supposed to fly out to Okinawa, Japan in April. But, now, she has no idea when the next time she’ll see her son after flight booking website JustFly alerted her to their canceled flight our of RSW.

Noegel says her son has been in the military for two years and misses his family. After finding a cancellation notice in her email, Noegel says she called and found out airlines she was planning to travel with will stop all flights to China until the end of June.

“I’m really upset,” Noegel said. “We were really looking forward to going, not only seeing him but an adventure for our family going to Okinawa. It’s smart to take some measures to keep yourself healthy and safe, but this has gotten out of control.”

The family says JustFly gave them a full refund. But, with flight prices and work schedules, Noegel says she and her family won’t be able to reschedule the visit anytime soon.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

