With 100% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg and Sanders top Democratic field

When the last of the results trickled in from the Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders both topped the Democratic field. Sanders maintained his edge in the “popular vote” final choice and Buttigieg his slight advantage in state delegate equivalents.

CBS News estimates that as of Thursday night, Sanders and Buttigieg have amassed the same number of national delegates – 10 each – along with 6 for Elizabeth Warren, pending further CBS News estimates of the remaining national delegates. Iowa has 41 total.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez’s frustration with the process was evident. Declaring “enough is enough,” he called for an immediate recanvass. The Iowa Democratic Party said it would consider a recanvass if a candidate or campaign were to formally request one. The deadline for candidates or campaigns to request recanvasses or recounts is Friday at noon.

The candidates have moved on to New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on Tuesday. Sanders declared “decisive victory” on Thursday. Buttigieg, meanwhile, had declared victory on Tuesday and on Thursday called the final numbers from the state Democratic party “fantastic news.”

Author: CBS News

