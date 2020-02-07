Valet shot at a Boston suburb hospital; Suspect shot after police pursuit

One person is dead in Chestnut Hill after police pursued a suspect from a shooting that injured a Brigham and Women’s Hospital valet. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said the deadly police-involved shooting happened on Route 9.

Boston Police initially responded to 60 Fenwood Road around 9:20 a.m. Friday.

According to the hospital, a member of their valet team was shot. “Our Emergency Department team responded immediately, and our colleague is currently in stable condition,” a tweet said. Sources said the man was shot in the head.

A man who was evacuated from Brigham & Women’s during the chaos described the scene. “So many people and it was confusion,” he told WBZ’s Beth Germano. “People screaming, people running, it was a mess…. They [hospital staff] just said rush out of here.”

“It was chaos, cops everywhere,” said Tammy Tene, who lives across the street.

She said she heard “at least 15 or 18 shots. It was like one after another. Everybody was running all over…He got in a car. The cops started chasing him.”

Police followed the suspect until the pursuit came to an end with a crash in Chestnut Hill. Sources said the suspect was shot by police.

A smashed gray SUV could be seen at the scene. Witnesses told WBZ-TV there were several more damaged cars up the street.

Sources said no police officers or troopers were injured.

There is no threat to the public or Brigham and Women’s Hospital at this time.

Brookline Police said Route 9 was shut down from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Hammond Street.

Massachusetts State Police also tweeted about the road closures and said Boston Police and State Police will investigate both crime scenes.

Author: CBS BOSTON

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know