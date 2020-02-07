Semi crash closes down portion of I-75 in Sarasota Friday morning

A double semi crash in Sarasota closed down northbound lanes on I-75 Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi was driving north near mile marker 172 when it started to hydroplane causing it to run off the runway and hit the median guardrail.

That semi then veered back on to the road directly into the path of another semi.

The two semi-trucks collided causing the second semi to veer off the right side of the road into the outside guardrail.

During the events of the crash, a pedestrian was attempting to help the driver of the first semi that hydroplaned and was struck when the second semi collided with the first one.

All three suffered minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

