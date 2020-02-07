Low income families get help filing your taxes for free on Friday

You can get free help filing your taxes beginning this morning if your household income is less than $66,000.

The free tax filing event kicks off in Lee County at 9 a.m. Friday morning and runs until 9 p.m. Friday evening. It is located at the United Way main campus in Fort Myers at 7273 Concourse Drive.

Before you head up to the event, you’ll want to make sure you have all your important documents.

That includes:

last year’s tax returns

ID and social security cards for both you and your spouse.

Your W-2, 1099s or any other tax forms you may have

And if you want your tax refund to go straight to your bank account, you’ll want to make sure you have your routing and account numbers with you

To see other items you might need or to book an hour-long appointment with an IRS certified volunteer, you can visit the United Way tax assistance page here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know