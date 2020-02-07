Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue ‘Fire Cadet Program’ helps kids learn about a career in fire, EMS

Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue is holding a “Fire Cadet Program” to help kids who are interested in a career in fire or EMS learn about the job.

The youth-oriented program focuses on a vocational study of a professional firefighting career with Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

LAFR says the mission of the program is to help cadets to better understand a firefighting career through an experience that balances both classroom and hands-on learning.

“Each cadet will learn mental and physical wellness, a sense of self-responsibility, personal growth, leadership, discipline, teamwork and fire prevention skills.”

The program will include weekly meetings held year-round where cadets will learn and experience the following:

CPR and advanced first aid

Basic firefighter skills, such as search-and-rescue techniques and rope rescue

Participate in fire department functions and events

Participate in ride time and department drills and training

Hands-on and classroom training

Cadet competitions

Fundraisers and fire prevention

Meetings will be held every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following rotating locations:

Lehigh Station 102: 11 Homestead Rd. S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Lehigh Station 104: 3102 16th St. SW, Lehigh Acres, FL 33976

A mandatory orientation for the 2020 class is scheduled for March 4 at 6 p.m. at Station 104. Guardians must be present and applications must be completed and turned in during orientation.

For more information and application forms, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

