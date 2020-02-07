Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office says they’re not responsible handwritten postcards

In regards to recent a recent mailing that concerned Southwest Floridians, The Lee County Supervisor of Elections posted this response:

ATTENTION:

Please be advised that The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office is NOT responsible for any potentially misleading handwritten postcards such as the one below. Our office is not affiliated with the entity responsible for printing and distributing this unofficial mailing.

All OFFICIAL mailings that come from our office have our Official Lee County Supervisor of Elections logo or the Official Election Mail logo.

For questions or concerns, please call: (239) LEE-VOTE (239-533-8683)

Writer: WINK News

