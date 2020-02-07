Infant carriers sold at Amazon, Target, Walmart recalled for fall risk

A California company is recalling about 14,000 soft infant and toddler carriers sold at retailers nationwide because the buckles on them can break, posing a fall risk.

The Chinese-made carriers were imported by San Diego-based Infantino. They were sold in November and December for between $30 and $50 at outlets including Target and online at Amazon, according to the recall notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled carriers were also sold at Walmart stores at Walmart.com, the retailer said on its site.

Consumers were urged to stop using the recalled carriers immediately and to contact Infantino for a replacement carrier. No injuries have been reported, according to the company.

The recall involves cotton front-facing carriers with a front padded pouch. They have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. The recall includes only carriers with the following names and four lot codes, which can be found on a label sewn to the inside of the products.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

Consumers can contact Infantino at (800) 840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday; by email at [email protected]; or online at www.infantino.com (click on recalls for more information).

Author: KATE GIBSON, CBS MoneyWatch

