Fiancée of young man in need of a kidney finds donor after spreading message painted on rocks

A message born out of love spread 824 miles from Virginia to Southwest Florida through rocks.

A young woman got people living across the southeast to leave a trail letting people know her fiancé desperately needed a kidney.

There are a couple of dates 22-year-old Robert Fallon won’t forget.

“I was diagnosed September fourth of 2017,” he said.

That’s the day doctors told him he had FSGS…

“It’s one of the most aggressive forms of kidney disease a person can get,” he said.

…and the day he learned he was finally getting a new kidney.

“On the fourth, we found out and on the twenty-eighth, I was transplanted,” Fallon said.

The search for a donor went on for more than two years.

“Is today gonna be the day? Is today gonna be the day? Every day for almost a thousand days,” he said.

In hopes to speed up the process, his girlfriend, now fiancée, Krystal Sparks got this idea.

“So I started painting rocks and at first, it was just us that was spreading them and we would spread them on the way to Roanoke and on the way to Charlottesville for his appointments,” Sparks said.

She painted hundreds of rocks with Fallon’s blood type and an email address.

Family and friends helped her spread them all over the country. Sparks’ mission that started in Elk Creek, Virginia reached all the way to Cape Coral, Florida.

“Since I couldn’t help be a donor, I wanted to help spread her special message,” said Lisa Brandt of Cape Coral Rocks.

Brandt painted more than a dozen rocks for Fallon.

“I sent some out to Colorado, Indiana, with my mother-in-law to Germany and I spread some myself in Italy just this last September, just to get the word out there,” she said.

The young couple says they’re thankful for Brandt’s help.

“It was very humbling,” said Sparks. “It makes your heart explode.”

“It gives you hope that there’s still good people in the world,” Fallon said.

The couple says this was about more than just getting Fallon a new kidney, they also hope to spread awareness for organ donation to hopefully help more people.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know