Man in Charlotte County deputy-involved shooting was felon with extensive criminal history

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference in regard to the deputy-involved shooting in Port Charlotte on Thursday morning.

According to CCSO, deputies pulled over a vehicle for a faulty tag light. When the car pulled into the Hooters/Denny’s parking lot off of Tamiami Trail, police say the passenger in the car immediately got out and started shooting at deputies.

A deputy trainee with CCSO returned fire 6 times, hitting the shooting suspect who was identified as Sean Constance, 37, 3 times. Constance, who is not from the area died from his injuries at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Constance was a violent criminal with 22 past arrests.

The deputies involved in the incident were put on leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.

Watch the full press conference video below:

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

