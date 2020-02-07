Cars on Fifth kicks off Saturday in Naples

Naples’s largest community event, “Cars On Fifth” kicks off with super cars flooding the streets of Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

This event is all about helping the community and those who need it most. Over the past 13 years, the Ferrari Club has raised over $1.5 million for various charities.

This year all proceeds are going to the St. Matthews House.

The St. Matthews House will use the money to help the homeless and others in need. They will buy food, clothing and other necessities.

Last year alone this event raised over $400,000 for the organization.

The president of the Ferrari Club says hearing the success stories of the St. Matthews House makes the event so worth it.

“These are young people that got in trouble with drugs—put them through trusted space — 85 percent success rate which is unheard of so when you hear stories like that and the amount of people that they feed it touches you in a way that you can’t explain,” said Tom O’Riordan, President of Naples Ferrari Club.

At the event, they will have live auctions such as a helicopter sunset tour, and they are also raffling off a 2020 Porsche.

The event is Saturday morning from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Cars on Fifth website here.

To donate to the St. Matthews House you can visit the website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know