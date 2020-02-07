Cape Coral teacher, 8th graders make sure girls have what they need for that time of the month

Puberty is hard enough and it’s even worse for girls worried about getting their period.

That’s why a group of students at Mariner Middle School and their teacher want to make sure every girl has what she needs at school.

This group of Cape Coral eighth-graders is hard at work, but not with Math or English.

Instead, they’re making pouches filled with supplies for that sometimes unsuspecting time of the month.

“We are filling up packets with pads, underwear, wipes, candies,” said student Taylor Miranda.

It’s an idea that all started when a girl in Megan Romine’s mentor group needed a tampon.

“They wanted to make a change in the system instead of going to pay for it,” she said. “What if you don’t have the money?”

Romine posted her idea on Facebook and the response was more than she’d hoped.

“So many people have commented, ‘How can I help? I have been there and I wish this was there was I was in need myself,'” she said.

Donations poured in: pads, wipes, underwear, you name it.

The students will now donate those pouches to the school’s clinic.

“Some girls don’t always have money to pay for stuff like that and every girl has it once in their life, so it’s very, very helpful,” said Miranda.

It’s a lesson in helping your neighbor that goes far beyond the classroom.

“It can be kind of embarrassing and they’re 100% like, yup, this is what happens and this is what we need to do to fix it,” Romine said.

The group of 20 eighth-graders put together 306 pouches of supplies thanks to the donations.

They hope this can be a bright light in what can be a bad moment for girls.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know