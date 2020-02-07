AT&T, Yahoo paying out following settlements; how to claim your benefits

Two major companies are paying out to make things right with their customers.

If you received a text from AT&T about a credit, it’s real.

They’re giving money back to customers because, all the way back in 2014, the FTC said AT&T limited their unlimited data.

If you’re still a customer, you’ll get a credit by March 3. If you’ve left the network, they’ll mail you a check.

For more information about the AT&T settlement, click here.

If you had a Yahoo account anytime in 2012 and 2016, you may have gotten a reminder email about their data breach settlement.

The $117 million+ will go toward things like credit monitoring or out-of-pocket costs related to losses.

In order to receive Yahoo’s benefits, you’ll need to file a claim by July 20.

To learn more about the Yahoo data breach settlement and file a claim, click here.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Briana Harvath

