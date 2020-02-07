Crews respond to a boat fire of the Charlotte County coast. Two baoters were found in the water, having jumped over board after the boat cuaght fire and were rescued by first responders. They were treated without injuries. Credit: Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
WINK NEWS

2 boaters rescued from boat fire off Charlotte County coast, no injuries

Published: February 7, 2020 10:56 PM EST
Updated: February 7, 2020 11:24 PM EST

Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a boat fire in the water and rescued two stranded boaters without injuries Friday.

According to the Charlotte County Fire & EMS Facebook post, a call came in at around 5:44 p.m. about a possible boat fire. Marine units rescued a man and woman who had jumped over board and were in the water wearing life jackets after the boat caught fire.

Cape Coral Fire Department marine units also responded to the scene to assist in putting out the fire. And Charlotte County marine units took the two stranded boaters to shore, who were confirmed safe and uninjured.

Charlotte County crews stayed with the boat until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews responded to take over.

The boat fire remains under investigation.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media