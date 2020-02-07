2 boaters rescued from boat fire off Charlotte County coast, no injuries

Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a boat fire in the water and rescued two stranded boaters without injuries Friday.

According to the Charlotte County Fire & EMS Facebook post, a call came in at around 5:44 p.m. about a possible boat fire. Marine units rescued a man and woman who had jumped over board and were in the water wearing life jackets after the boat caught fire.

Cape Coral Fire Department marine units also responded to the scene to assist in putting out the fire. And Charlotte County marine units took the two stranded boaters to shore, who were confirmed safe and uninjured.

Charlotte County crews stayed with the boat until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews responded to take over.

The boat fire remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

