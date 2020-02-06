Trial for man accused of taping dogs mouth shut begins Thursday

The trial for a man accused of taping a dog’s mouth shut is set to begin on Thursday after he rejected a plea deal offered to him by the state—putting his trial in motion.

Oscar Thompson was arrested for the abuse of Chance back in May when he was found with his mouth taped shut along with several other injuries including puncture wounds found on his body.

His attorneys argue that there isn’t enough evidence to show that Thompson had committed acts of animal cruelty.

The deal offered to Thompson would have included 180 days in jail and probation. Thompson would also not be allowed to own any animals during that time.

Since the dog abuse happened, the dog has now become known as Deputy Dog Chance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is pleading not guilty to charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

During his trial, we are expecting to see the results of the medical reports as well as a possible testimony from the law enforcement involved in the case.

Attorneys are expecting this to be a one day trial.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

