Areas in red are under a Tornado Watch until 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, according to National Weather Service. Credit: WINK News.
Tornado watch effective until 3 a.m. in Lee, Charlotte, several other counties

Published: February 6, 2020 9:35 PM EST
National Weather Service reports Lee County and Charlotte County are among several areas under a Tornado Watch Thursday night. The advisory is effective until 3 a.m. Friday.

The following counties are also included in the current Tornado Watch: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Tornadoes are possible in all areas above while under the advisory.

