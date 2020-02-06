Tornado watch effective until 3 a.m. in Lee, Charlotte, several other counties

National Weather Service reports Lee County and Charlotte County are among several areas under a Tornado Watch Thursday night. The advisory is effective until 3 a.m. Friday.

The following counties are also included in the current Tornado Watch: Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Tornadoes are possible in all areas above while under the advisory.

To see the active radar, visit the WINK Weather page.

Trust us to update you with any changes to the current or future advisories.

MORE: To stay updated with the latest in your SWFL forecast, download the WINK Weather app.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know