State attorney finds Charlotte County deputy-involved deadly shooting justified

Office of the State Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit of Charlotte County has found a June 2019 Charlotte County deputy-involved, deadly shooting justified Thursday.

Last summer, Charlotte County deputies responded to the family home of Bradley Rundle, 61, who was reportedly armed with a gun and intoxicated in front of his house along McKinley Terrace.

Rundle came out of the home with a firearm and began walking toward the deputies. He was given several orders to drop his weapon, but deputies say he didn’t comply. Rundle reportedly fired a round toward them, and the two deputies returned fire, fatally shooting him. Deputies reportedly fired 48 rounds with long rifles toward Rundle, hitting him twice.

Following the shooting, both deputies were placed on administrative leave. In August 2019, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s own internal investigation found the deputies’ use of deadly force justified.

State Attorney Amira Fox investigated the shooting, which is a customary procedure of her office after an officer-involved shooting, and found the actions of the two deputies were legally justifiable uses of deadly force. She will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies.

Related Articles: Internal investigation finds deputies justified in June Englewood shooting

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know