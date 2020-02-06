Sammy Watkins will serve as Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade Honorary Grand Marshall

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshall in this year’s Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade. The Grand Marshall is Sarai Salinas.

Salinas rang the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital in December, signifying she is cancer-free following her valiant battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Olivia Trader, the Girl Scout who will be featured on boxes of Girl Scout Tagalong cookies will also serve as an honorary Grand Marshall.

The Edison Festival of Light is the largest festival in Southwest Florida and kicks off Saturday with four big events.

The Grand Parade is a two-hour extravaganza featuring national participants and local marching bands, floats, local government and law enforcement officials, clowns, and more.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Edison Garden Festival

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Edison & Ford Winter Estates – (239) 334-7419

STEMtastic Day of Discovery

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Lee County Public Education Center

STEMtastic Day of Discovery is an award-winning STEM event that provides an exciting atmosphere for children and families to experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and the Arts.

Food Trucks & Craft Beer

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Edwards & Hendry

Attendees will experience mouth-watering cuisine by some of the most creative food trucks with different craft beers available from our friends at Budweiser!

Mutt Strutt

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Hendry Street between Edwards and Bay

Dog lovers, families, vendors and pet agencies gather for fun, food and mutt strutt! Pooches and owners in costumes or their finest bling – even a few doggie floats mixed in!

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

Edison Garden Festival

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Edison & Ford Winter Estates – (239) 334-7419

2020 Junior Fun Run

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

First Street and Lee Street

Hundreds of young participants turn out to test their skills in a fun run prior to the start of the Junior Parade.

Ft. Myers Symphonic Mastersingers Edison Festival of Light Concert

2:00 PM

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church

3595 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

2020 Junior Parade

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Downtown River District

Over 100 units including floats, marching bands, dancers, street performers, clowns and dignitaries parade their way around the Downtown River District.

Junior Coronation & Parade Awards

4:30 PM

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Immediately following the Junior Parade, participants and family members gather for awards and the highly anticipated crowning of the Junior King and Queen.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Mrs. Edison’s Hymn Sing

First Presbyterian Church

Three performances are planned at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

2438 Second St, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Thomas Edison’s Birthday Party

10:00 AM

Edison & Ford Winter Estates – (239) 334-7419

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Crafts on the River

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Corner of Hendry & Main Street

Centennial Park is transformed into a craft lovers dream with 100 exhibitors displaying their hand-crafts ranging from jewelry to artwork and everything in between.

2020 5K Run

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Campo Felice

The Edison Festival of Light 5K Race is a USATF Certified Course and has gained international notoriety with over 1,400 participants each year.

2020 Grand Parade

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Fort Myers High to Downtown Fort Myers

Named as the largest night parade in the Southeast year after year, the Grand Parade brings the entire community out in celebration of the life and achievements of winter resident, Thomas Edison.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Classic Car Show

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Downtown River District

Hundreds of classic vehicles line Edwards Drive for a day of nostalgia and pride.

Crafts on the River

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Corner of Hendry & Main Street

Centennial Park is transformed into a craft lovers dream with 100 exhibitors displaying their hand-crafts ranging from jewelry to artwork and everything in between.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Rhythm on the River — Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffett tribute)

6:00 PM

Edison & Ford Winter Estates – (239) 334-7419

