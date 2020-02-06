Potential for strong storms, high winds across SWFL Thursday night

Storms with the potential to become strong to severe are set to move through Florida. Right now, the timing of storms impacting the Panhandle will be as early as tonight, before eventually moving into North and Central Florida. Our storms locally arrive late Thursday around 11 p.m. into Friday morning around 5 a.m.

WEATHER ALERT! ⛈ 🚨 Tonight between 11 PM – 5 AM a squall line will be moving through. Strong wind, heavy rain, and lightning are the main impacts. Trust Southwest Florida's most experienced weather team for updates tonight! #swfl pic.twitter.com/qXaCjUORTM — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) February 6, 2020

The best chance of severe weather looks to be early Friday morning, specifically between midnight and sunrise. Strong wind along a squall line is the primary threat at this time.

This increase in wind is really going to crank up on Thursday with wind gusts between 30 – 45 mph. This will bump wave heights up to 5 – 7 feet near shore and 10 – 15 feet well offshore. This will cause dangerous boating conditions and a higher than normal rip current risk. A minor water rise of 1 – 2′ along the coast is not out of the question, especially at high tide Thursday night.

Coastal flooding already affecting the beach renourishment efforts on #Sanibel. Beach erosion is often a worry with systems like these — higher than normal wave heights & prolonged southerly wind! @winknews @MattDevittWINK #swfl #flwx pic.twitter.com/f9ItQWyH0H — Brittany Van Voorhees (@BrittanyVWINK) February 6, 2020

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties for Thursday night.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY 🏝️🌊 In effect for Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties for tonight. *Minor* coastal flooding possible with tides 1 foot higher than normal thanks to a strong south wind. #swfl pic.twitter.com/ySzU4gwW37 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) February 6, 2020

Despite limited energy, we’ll have enough moisture and wind support aloft for the possibility of strong to severe storms. Our local impacts could include heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph if they become severe. Even an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

When it comes to rainfall totals, we’re expecting less than our soaker last weekend with totals between 0.5″ – 1.0″, isolated higher. This will all depend on how quickly the front passes.

You can trust the WINK News Weather Authority to bring you the latest on this approaching storm system.

WINK TEAM COVERAGE: Meteorologist @BrittanyVWINK and I have you covered for tonight! She's been monitoring conditions on Sanibel this morning. Check out her video! https://t.co/3DPS5mdiXI pic.twitter.com/gJDX4YEL1e — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) February 6, 2020

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know