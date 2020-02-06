Mass casualty training planned for Friday at Lee Memorial Hospital

Lee Health is giving a heads up to Fort Myers residents about a mass casualty training that is scheduled for Friday at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Between 8 a.m.- 1 p.m there will be ambulance activity, sirens, staff in hazmat suits and a fire and law enforcement presence, so if you see this do not be alarmed that something serious is going on.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact Lee Health here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

