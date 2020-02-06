Lehigh Acres man found guilty of kidnapping a woman at a gym

A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of kidnapping a woman at a gym back in 2017, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Luis Alberto Martinez, 45, approached the victim at World Gym on 1334 Homestead Road North. Martinez sat beside the victim while she was exercising asked her if she needed help working out, to which she replied no. He then began to whisper lewd statements to her.

The victim told Martinez not to speak with her and attempted to ignore him, according to a sheriff’s office report. Martinez stood up in front of her, showed her a firearm inside a brown bag and said, “No, you’re coming with me.”

Martinez grabbed the victim’s arm and pulled her toward the exit. The victim motioned with her hands toward another gym member and mouthed the words, “Help me.”

Multiple people from the gym confronted Martinez, telling him to leave the woman alone and that they’d called 911. He then leaned over and kissed her before walking out and leaving on a bicycle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies later caught up to him.

He refused to sit in the patrol car after his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He kept trying to sit up and get away, prompting deputies to tase him.

He was successfully arrested and taken to Lee County Jail. As he was being searched, deputies discovered an undisclosed object taped to his body in his shorts. Martinez testified at trial that he’d put it on prior to going to the gym.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 30. Assistant State Attorney Leena Marcos and Assistant State Attorney Heather Fly prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know