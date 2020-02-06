How to verify campaign ads on Facebook before making a donation

There is a new way for you to better see who is paying for a presidential campaign ad that you see on your Facebook or Instagram feeds, and where your money is going when you make a donation.

If you view a video you can see all the PAC’s contact information that comes up with that ad.

Also new for you is the Facebook ad library. You can see how much money each candidate is spending on paid Facebook ads, and see each ad they have.

If you are unsure about any ad you see that is asking for money you can verify it is a real ad by a candidate by following the link here.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

