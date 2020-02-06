Fort Myers police rescue 4-month-old baby locked in car

Parents were arrested on Thursday for leaving their baby inside a locked car in Fort Myers while shopping at a nearby store, police said.

The suspects will face a charge of child neglect.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to the Sam’s Club Plaza at 5100 S. Cleveland Ave. According to the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release, officers freed the 4-month-old child as the parents were shopping at the Dollar Tree Store. The length of time the baby was in the car was not disclosed.

The child has been transferred to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Writer: Michael Mora

