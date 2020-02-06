Enter to win an African Safari for two at the Naples Zoo ‘Zoobilee’ event

Having a wild time while eating delicious food— that is the goal of Zoobilee at the Naples Zoo.

If you have ever dreamed of brushing the feathers of a macaw or standing up close to an armadillo, then Zoobilee at Naples Zoo might be just the place for you.

You can eat good food from more than 35 local restaurants as well as enjoy live music and even win an African safari trip. Plus, it all goes to support the zoo’s mission, which could include a partnership with Collier County schools or helping conservation groups around the world.

Gulfshore Life is proud to be the event’s exclusive magazine sponsor in 2021. Gulfshore Life is celebrating 50 years with the January issue, which is available at Publix, Barnes and Noble and many other stores.

The Zoobilee “Feast With The Beasts” takes place Friday, Feb. 7.

Tickets for the event are currently sold out, but you can still enter the raffle to win the trip for two to go on an African Safari.

To enter for your chance to win a raffle for a safari for two, click here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

