Suspect dead in deputy involved shooting at a Charlotte County Hooters

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Hooters/Denny’s off of Tamiami Trail and Veterans Boulevard.

According to deputies, about 2 a.m. A routine traffic stop escalated when the driver got out of the vehicle and started firing at deputies.

The deputy then returned fire and injured the shooting suspect before they ultimately died from the injuries.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

