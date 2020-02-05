Severe weather possible across Florida Thursday into Friday morning

Storms with the potential to become strong to severe are set to move through Florida. Right now, the timing of storms impacting the Panhandle will be as early as tonight, before eventually moving into North and Central Florida. Our storms locally arrive late Thursday into Friday morning.

There is much better model agreement this morning and the best chance of severe weather looks to be early Friday morning, specifically between midnight and sunrise. Strong wind along a squall line is the primary threat at this time. This increase in wind is really going to crank up on Thursday with wind gusts between 30 – 45 mph. This will bump wave heights up to 5 – 7 feet near shore and 10 – 15 feet well offshore. This will cause dangerous boating conditions and a higher than normal rip current risk. A minor water rise of 1 – 2′ along the coast is not out of the question, especially at high tide Thursday night.

Despite limited energy, we’ll have enough moisture and wind support aloft for the possibility of strong to severe storms. Our local impacts could include heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph if they become severe. Even an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

When it comes to rainfall totals, we’re expecting less than our soaker last weekend with totals between 0.5″ – 1.0″, isolated higher. This will all depend on how quickly the front passes.

